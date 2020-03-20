City
Mira Miller
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
presto card

Presto users should think about switching their autorenew setting off

Anyone who has the autorenew setting switched on for their monthly Presto pass should probably consider turning it off, considering most of us are bound to be staying home for a while. 

Presto customers should also look into cancelling their 12 month plan if they don't intend to use the service for a while, and the TTC has announced that they'll be waiving cancellation fees. 

Sue Motahedin, the head of customer service for the TTC, tweeted these reminders for Toronto transit users early Friday morning. 

She said commuters have until March 20 (today) to cancel autorenew for the month of April, and they have until March 22 to cancel a 12 month plan.

Motahedin said anyone looking to make either of these changes should go to Presto's website and log into their account. 

"Click on the Load drop down menu then click on Autorenew Transit Pass," Motahedin wrote on Twitter

"On the Manage Autorenew page, click Remove to cancel your TTC monthly pass, or your 12 Month Pass."

She also informed transit users that they may still receive an online alert or email that indicates they owe cancellation fees, but this message should simply be disregarded. 

And for anyone who still needs to use the TTC on a regular basis for essential purposes, the service will continue to run throughout the COVID-19 pandemic — albeit with a few policy changes

