City
Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
nathan phillips square empty

These photos of Nathan Phillips Square show it as empty as it's ever been

Not many of us live near Nathan Phillips Square, but those who do have noticed a total absence of the crowds that normally have to be avoided.

The site of tightly packed throngs of skaters, a free New Year's Eve celebration, selfies in front of the Toronto sign and countless other festivals and events, this landmark public space has now fallen silent.

The spread of COVID-19 has caused a state of emergency to be declared in Ontario, and gatherings of more than 50 people have been banned.

nathan phillips square empty

As such, people are staying far away from communal spaces like Nathan Phillips Square.

nathan phillips square empty

The skating rink is now a pond, and a wide stretch of concrete next to it currently sits completely unused.

nathan phillips square empty

A few picnic tables are now all that dot the central urban space.

nathan phillips square empty

A figure or two can still be spotted wandering through the dystopian scene, but it's nowhere near the way it used to be here.

The scene is even more eerie from a bird's eye view.

nathan phillips square empty

One thing's for sure: when you take a look at Toronto's landmarks, it's abundantly clear it's not business as usual during this global pandemic.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim

