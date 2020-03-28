City
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
ontario total cases

Ontario reports more than a thousand total confirmed cases of COVID-19

City
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

The number of people infected with COVID-19 in Ontario has officially broken the one thousand mark. 

Ontario health officials just reported 151 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total of provincial cases to 1,144 so far. 

There have been no new deaths or recoveries since Friday, when the number jumped up by 135 patients overnight from Thursday. 

Of those 1,144, eight have been resolved, while 1,118 remain positive.  

Meanwhile the number of Ontarians listed as "currently under investigation" has dropped to 8,690 from 10,074 since yesterday. 

The growth rate of COVID-19 has hovered consistently around the 17 per cent mark, meaning we should expect around 1,372 cases by tomorrow, according to analyst Jamie Mitchell, whose numbers have been pretty accurate in predicting case numbers so far. 

There have been 18 deaths to date, and Public Health Ontario has indicated that two of those deaths were patients that were never lab tested for COVID-19. 

Saturday's jump was not the largest this week: there was a jump of 170 cases between Wednesday and Thursday. 

Unlike previous days, Ontario's official coronavirus update page is no longer showing the locations, genders, ages, or methods of transmission for newly-confirmed patients. 

Lead photo by

Boris Terzic

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Ontario limits size of social gatherings to a maximum of 5 people

Ontario reports more than a thousand total confirmed cases of COVID-19

Ontario increases fines for price gouging to $100k and a year in jail

Husband and wife are offering free appliance repair service in Toronto during COVID-19

Toronto Public Library loans 3D printers to hospital to make face shields for healthcare workers

This is why Toronto doesn't have any drive-thru testing for COVID-19

Donation bins in Toronto are no longer accepting clothes due to COVID-19

Toronto man forced to move his family amid COVID-19 pandemic and he's scared