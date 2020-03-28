Ontario reports more than a thousand total confirmed cases of COVID-19

The number of people infected with COVID-19 in Ontario has officially broken the one thousand mark.

Ontario health officials just reported 151 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total of provincial cases to 1,144 so far.

There have been no new deaths or recoveries since Friday, when the number jumped up by 135 patients overnight from Thursday.

Of those 1,144, eight have been resolved, while 1,118 remain positive.

Meanwhile the number of Ontarians listed as "currently under investigation" has dropped to 8,690 from 10,074 since yesterday.

March 28: 151 new #COVID19 cases today.

Total in Ontario is 1144 which is below my models prediction for the second day in a row.

Expecting 1372 total cases tomorrow.

Ontario growth continues to push towards doubling every four days, a good thing.

Model is predicting ~17% growth. https://t.co/X1Q0XNu3pJ pic.twitter.com/5avDqKdPY5 — Jamie Mitchell (@realJ_Mitchell) March 28, 2020

The growth rate of COVID-19 has hovered consistently around the 17 per cent mark, meaning we should expect around 1,372 cases by tomorrow, according to analyst Jamie Mitchell, whose numbers have been pretty accurate in predicting case numbers so far.

There have been 18 deaths to date, and Public Health Ontario has indicated that two of those deaths were patients that were never lab tested for COVID-19.

Saturday's jump was not the largest this week: there was a jump of 170 cases between Wednesday and Thursday.

Unlike previous days, Ontario's official coronavirus update page is no longer showing the locations, genders, ages, or methods of transmission for newly-confirmed patients.