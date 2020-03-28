City
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
price gouging ontario

Ontario increases fines for price gouging to $100k and a year in jail

City
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Those who have been price gouging in Ontario during the COVID-19 pandemic could get a taste of their own medicine: a hefty fine of up to $100,000.

Penalties could also include a year in jail. Doug Ford tweeted out today, "We're coming down hard on price gougers," with a link to a form where price gouging can be reported.

The form asks what kinds of products were being sold (cleaners, hygiene products, health equipment, medication), for how much, when and where, and any other relevant info.

An official release states, "Individual offenders can face a ticket of $750, or, if summoned to court and convicted, could face a maximum penalty of a $100,000 fine and one year in jail. If convicted, a company director or officer could face a fine of up to $500,000 and up to a year in jail, and a corporation could face a fine of up to $10 million."

Toronto gourmet food store Pusateri's was recently caught drastically marking up their prices on Lysol wipes, and was swiftly called out for doing so, including by Doug Ford himself.

While the store called it an error and offered anyone who paid the price a full refund, one can only hope these increased penalties will ensure similar "mistakes" don't happen again.

Lead photo by

blogTO

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Ontario limits size of social gatherings to a maximum of 5 people

Ontario reports more than a thousand total confirmed cases of COVID-19

Ontario increases fines for price gouging to $100k and a year in jail

Husband and wife are offering free appliance repair service in Toronto during COVID-19

Toronto Public Library loans 3D printers to hospital to make face shields for healthcare workers

This is why Toronto doesn't have any drive-thru testing for COVID-19

Donation bins in Toronto are no longer accepting clothes due to COVID-19

Toronto man forced to move his family amid COVID-19 pandemic and he's scared