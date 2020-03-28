Ontario increases fines for price gouging to $100k and a year in jail

Those who have been price gouging in Ontario during the COVID-19 pandemic could get a taste of their own medicine: a hefty fine of up to $100,000.

Penalties could also include a year in jail. Doug Ford tweeted out today, "We're coming down hard on price gougers," with a link to a form where price gouging can be reported.

The form asks what kinds of products were being sold (cleaners, hygiene products, health equipment, medication), for how much, when and where, and any other relevant info.

We’re coming down hard on price gougers. If you see anyone taking advantage by jacking up prices on essential items, we want to hear about it. https://t.co/9OyZprvG7I pic.twitter.com/AJqF0c1jbJ — Doug Ford (@fordnation) March 28, 2020

An official release states, "Individual offenders can face a ticket of $750, or, if summoned to court and convicted, could face a maximum penalty of a $100,000 fine and one year in jail. If convicted, a company director or officer could face a fine of up to $500,000 and up to a year in jail, and a corporation could face a fine of up to $10 million."

Pusateri's Fine Foods near Avenue and Lawrence has lysol wipes in stock but they don't come cheap #Toronto @PusaterisFoods pic.twitter.com/qGjcIYG0lc — blogTO (@blogTO) March 26, 2020

Toronto gourmet food store Pusateri's was recently caught drastically marking up their prices on Lysol wipes, and was swiftly called out for doing so, including by Doug Ford himself.

While the store called it an error and offered anyone who paid the price a full refund, one can only hope these increased penalties will ensure similar "mistakes" don't happen again.