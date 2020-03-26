Ontario confirms 170 new cases of COVID-19 in the province

Government health officials just confirmed an increase of 170 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario today, bringing the province's total to 858.

Today's increase marks the largest single-day leap Ontario has seen to date, but that trend is likely to continue for a little while until we start to see the results of social distancing measures in a few weeks' time.

According to the province's dedicated coronavirus webpage, where updates are provided twice daily, there are currently 837 active cases, eight resolved and 13 deaths linked to the virus.

More than 10,000 Ontario residents are currently awaiting test results, while over 26,000 have tested negative.

If you develop #COVID19 symptoms, use the self-assessment tool before calling Telehealth at 1-866-797-0000 or contacting your primary care provider or local public health unit. In the meantime, stay home and avoid contact with others. Lives depend on it. — Doug Ford (@fordnation) March 25, 2020

So far, 38,550 patients have been approved for COVID-19 testing in the province.

The methods of transmission for all of the new patients are still listed as either close contact, travel or "pending" — despite ample evidence of community transmission. On Tuesday, Theresa Tam, the country's chief public health officer, said more than half of reported COVID-19 cases in Canada are now from community spread.

At least 12 of the new patients in Ontario are currently hospitalized, while the remainder are either self-isolating or listed as "pending."

Patients whose information has been listed on the webpage hail from Toronto, Ottawa, Peel, York, Waterloo, Niagara, Durham, Simcoe Muskoka, Haliburton Kawartha Pineridge, Halton, Peterborough, Northwestern, Middlesex London, Grey Bruce, North Bay Parry Sound, Sudbury, Hamilton, Oxford and Lambton.

Patient ages range from their teens to their 90s, and all identifying information including age, gender, region, method of transmission and status is listed as "pending" for 45 of the new patients.