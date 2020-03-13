City
test for coronavirus

Here'a a map of all the coronavirus test centres in and around Toronto

In an effort to curb the local spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus amidst a global pandemic outbreak, public health officials in Ontario are setting up dedicated COVID-19 assessment centres all over the province.

The first wave of test centres should be active by Monday, according to Ontario's Ministry of Health, with more to come down the road.

The first GTA-based assessment centres to open are or will be located at:

The assessment centres are all located in separate buildings, close to the hospitals that they are associated with, according to Ontario's Minister of Health Christine Elliot.

Ontario plans to launch its own COVID-19 online self-assessment tool in the coming days. Once live, it'll  be available via the government's dedicated coronavirus information web page.

Below is a map of open test COVID-19 asessment centres in the GTA as of March 13. More are expected to open in the coming weeks.

Lead photo by

Michael Garron Hospital/Toronto East Health Network

