Major GO train delays snarl morning commute in Toronto

The TTC doesn't have a monopoly on using "signal problems" as an excuse for mass delays, apparently.

@GOtransit @GOtransitLW Incredible... this is becoming a daily routine. I should probably start catching the 5am train and maybe I’ll make it to work by 8am. pic.twitter.com/bmlf4vRvHJ — Andres Egusquiza (@andresegusquiza) March 3, 2020

GO train riders are having one heck of a horrible commute this morning with delays of more than an hour being reported on the Lakeshore West line alone.

Metrolinx is blaming issues with CN Rail's signal system for the mess, which started around 6 a.m. on Tuesday when the provincial transit agency announced delays of roughly 10 minutes for a train headed from Hamilton GO Centre to Union Station.

Delay times, as specified by GO Transit's Lakeshore West Train Twitter account, have gotten progressively worse since then.

Your up to 50 minutes is now 70+ minutes... — David J. Fernandes (@DavidJFernandes) March 3, 2020

As of 8:30 a.m., Metrolinx was reporting delays of "up to 60 minutes" for passengers along the Lakeshore West line.

"We're making progress with the signals, however trains are still delayed up to 60 minutes going eastbound into Union Station," reads a notice currently displayed on GO Transit's website. "Please expect cancellations and adjustments."

Some customers say that they've been stuck aboard trains headed into downtown Toronto for far more than an hour at this point, however.

I’m on the 6:18. Just approaching Exhibition now. pic.twitter.com/fO6V4IIhHS — Chris (@chrispwalsh) March 3, 2020

"This CN signal issue is causing our trains to also be delayed 30-60 minutes along the [Lakeshore West line] this morning," wrote Metrolinx spokesperson Matt Llewellyn on Twitter in response to one passenger's query about what "signal problems" entail.

"We apologize for this situation outside of our control. We only own approximately 68 per cent of our rail infrastructure. Our rail partners are working on a fix."

In a separate tweet, Llewellyn warned that "because of the way our trains cycle through the network, it could cause delays on other lines too."

Hi Stephen, this CN signal issue is causing our trains to also be delayed 30-60 minutes along the @GOtransitLW this morning. We apologize for this situation outside of our control. Because of the way our trains cycle through the network, it could cause delays on other lines too. — Matt Llewellyn (@Mattrolinx) March 3, 2020

Metrolinx Senior Manager Anne Marie Aikins weighed in on Twitter to explain that the problem involved an inoperational track circuit on the CN track west of Aldershot.

"A track circuit is an electrical system that detects trains on a section of track. This information then tells the signalling system if it's safe for another train to proceed," she noted. "Critical for safety."

Customers aren't entirely sympathetic.

One would think that after 53 years @GOtransit would have a better idea how to handle proactive customer communications... — Myke H. (@hentor) March 3, 2020

"These delays on the Lakeshore West line seem to be the norm lately — making it really difficult to get to work on time," wrote one passenger on Twitter as they waited for a chance to board.

"This also results in safety issues with so much congestion on the platforms."

"Really glad I pay 500 bucks a month to consistently be late for work!" wrote another. "@GOtransit, you are such a joke."