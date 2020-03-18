It's going to be 17 C in Toronto this week

If you live on planet earth, then you're probably in desperate need of some good news right about now — even if it's just about a particularly warm day coming up at the end of the week.

So here you go.

According to The Weather Network, Thursday is expected to see a high of 9 C while Friday is set to hit a high of 17 C in Toronto.

And though a few showers are also expected, Friday is bound to be the warmest day we've seen in a while.

Now it's true that most of us are currently stuck inside due to calls for social distancing amid the COVID-19 outbreak, but going for a walk outside most certainly qualifies as a pandemic-appropriate activity.

Toronto residents would also be especially wise to take advantage of Friday's weather considering the high for both Saturday and Sunday is a frigid 0 C.

So while most of us go stir crazy while working from home or binge watching everything on Netflix, don't forget that there's no harm in going outside and getting some much needed fresh air — especially when that air is a beautiful 17 C.