Fairview Mall in Toronto is now closed but its parking lot is as busy as ever

It's no secret that all of Toronto's major shopping malls are closed right now by order of the province to help stop the spread of COVID-19. In most cases, you can tell by simply driving by.

The parking lots of our city's normally bustling shopping centres look like desolate wastelands in light of the lockdown, with the exception of those that have "essential" services such as grocery stores and banks on site.

Oh, and CF Fairview Mall: its parking lot has been steadily rammed with cars since the outbreak began.

What's going on at Fairview mall (east parking)? Since the epedamic I've only seen dozen cars parked here max. Where did all these cars come from? #fairviewmall pic.twitter.com/iXLaPgIXKa — Victor (@victor_share) March 25, 2020

As images of the mall's parking lot filled with hundreds of vehicles spread, so too are random rumours about the state of Fairview's operations.

Is the mall defying orders by opening during a state of emergency? Is its parking lot a hot spot for Uber drivers to await their next fares? Is there some sort of covert gathering taking place in or around the mall?

No to all of the above, says Cadillac Fairview.

Unbelievable. Spring outfits and rubber boots can wait. — DianeT (@DianeT16051774) March 26, 2020

"CF Fairview Mall is currently closed and only essential retailers remain open at this time," said CF Fairview Mall's General Manager, Daryl Clemance, in an emailed statement when asked about what was up.

"The majority of the cars parked at our property belong to a local company storing cars."

And there you have it: the cars are simply being stored at the mall while it's devoid of life (for the most part) during this pandemic.

A view from our balcony across fairview mall , people are still out and about walking around the mall, seriously pic.twitter.com/ai2zaSuxfV — Connie Sales (@connie_sales) March 25, 2020

"We are committed to ensuring our communities' essential needs are met, while supporting public health and their efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19. As per direction from our provincial government, only essential retailers will be open," reads a notice on Fairview Mall's website.

"Access to the centre will be restricted to Entrance #6 (North side of property between Shoppers Drug Mart and SportChek)."

While an underground rave would surely have been more interesting to write about, worried neighbours should be relieved to note that this particular mass gathering is innocuous.