10 coworking and shared office space in Toronto with breathtaking interior design

Coworking and shared office space in Toronto uses interior design as a main selling point: why pay a hefty hot desk fee when free coffee is all you're getting. Bright, airy coworking spaces are the best remedy to any cubicle life you've lived before.

Here are some coworking and shared office spaces in Toronto with breathtaking interior design.

Spanning 60,000 square feet is this redesigned warehouse building in Riverside that looks like the stuff Pinterest dreams are made of. Old leather booth couches, massive windows, and an onsite woodsy coffee bar make for some rustic working digs.

This two-floor location of IQ Offices is their most stylish, with sleek offices and futuristic-looking board rooms. They also have some great lighting and seating in the common rooms, and two patios overlooking the hustle and bustle of the Financial District.

It's all about bright colours and fun design to get your creative juices going at the Hudson Bay location of WeWork. Located in the historic building right by Queen Station, members have access to spaces filled with vibrant artwork and even bean bag chairs.

It's located in the fanciest neighbourhood in Toronto, so no surprise this Spaces outpost has designer meeting rooms, a rooftop patio, and an overall space that makes it ideal for networking events.

If hanging plants are your jam, this Workplace One location will tickle your senses with its vegetation motif. That includes a live moss wall and greens-covered ceilings throughout the space. Plus they have not one, but two, patios.

Arguably the most impressive Artscape location of them all is this one on Queens Quay East. This 30,000-square-foot artists' hub has won awards for its interior design. It's the perfect environment for artists and makers alike to let the creativity flow.

Head to the Stockyards for this industrial building of photography studios and gallery spaces. The floor-to-ceiling windows are definitely the man attractions but members also get 24/7 access to spaces with wood floors, white-coated fireplaces, and plant walls.

Replacing the old Hoxton nightclub, this King West coworking space technically still feels like a lounge. The space is constantly bustling with activity, and plenty of people use its fun interior as a venue for networking events and the like.

Taking after its name, this office for women is a sunny spot with clean design and gentle palettes. Obviously, they have a citrus motif running through space, a fun monstera-themed mural, and an area with some faux grass.

Ascend to the 30th floor of the Dynamic Funds Tower at Yonge and Adelaide for this covetable coworking space. Chic board rooms this high up obviously means one of the best vistas of downtown Toronto you can get.