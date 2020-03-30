City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 7 hours ago
car explosion toronto

Fatal car crash at Exhibition Place sends smoke billowing over Toronto

One person is dead and unsettling images are circulating in Toronto right now, showing heavy smoke pouring forth from the grand Princes' Gates on the east side of Exhibition Place.

Accompanied by a small fire in some videos, the smoke can be seen funnelling almost perfectly through the triumphal arch and into the downtown core.

It's not a sign of end times, ominous as the gateway's gigantic "Goddess of Winged Victory " statue looks hovering over the plumes.

Rather, the fire is the result of a deadly collision that saw a car explode right inside the gates.

Toronto Police say that a single car collided into the Princes' Gates at Strachan Avenue and Lakeshore Boulevard shortly before 2 p.m. on Monday.

"Car has exploded, on fire," wrote police. "Road closures are developing."

Police later confirmed that one person had died as a result of the incident.

People living within earshot of the collision say that a loud bang could be heard as a vehicle drove straight into concrete blocks stationed at The Ex's entrance.

Police announced just before 2:30 p.m. on Monday that the fire had been extinguished.

Roads surrounding the Princes' Gates remain closed for investigation as of 3 p.m.

Lead photo by

Shruti J

