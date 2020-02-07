City
TTC Subway Closure

6 TTC subway stations are shutting down this weekend

If you're planning to take the TTC this weekend there's some important info you need to know.

There will be no subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and St Clair stations on February 8 and 9 for maintenance work.

As always, shuttle buses will operate between the stations during the closures. Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning.

The next scheduled weekend closure will halt service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and St Clair stations on February 29 and March 1 to accommodate the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction. 

It's also important to note that next week will see nightly early closures. Subway service on Line 2 between Keele and Ossington stations will end at 11 p.m. nightly February 10 to 13 for subway corridor maintenance. 

Regularly scheduled service will resume each following morning.

Lead photo by

Bruce Reeve

