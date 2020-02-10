It's going to feel like -19 C in Toronto this week

Toronto may be sitting at a comfortable 4 C right now, but unfortunately more winter weather is on the way before the long weekend begins.

The next few days are set to be fairly pleasant and dry, though Thursday will see some slight snow before temperatures drop drastically Friday, according to The Weather Network.

While much of the week will be mild for Ontario, a blast of bitter cold will greet the long weekend with some of the most frigid temperatures this winter season. #ONwx — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) February 10, 2020

"While much of the week will be mild (at least by early February standards), we'll get a blast of bitter winter cold to take us into the long weekend," a Weather Network blog post states.

The high for Friday is currently predicted to be -12 C, while parts of the day will feel as cold as -19 C.

"Colder air is set to descend behind Thursday's system, dropping temperatures by as much as 10 degrees across the region for Friday and Saturday," the blog post notes.

"Saturday morning looks to feature some of the coldest temperatures we've seen thus far in winter 2019/2020."

And though Sunday will likely bring scattered flurries to Toronto, temperatures are expected to rise above freezing once again with a high of 1 C predicted for both Sunday and Monday.