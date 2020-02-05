Toronto might rename a portion of Blue Jays Way

The portion of Blue Jays Way between Spadina Avenue and Navy Wharf Court may soon be reffered to as CityPlace Way instead.

A report from Engineering and Construction Services was presented to Toronto and East York Community Council recommending they approve the name "CityPlace Way" for the westernmost part of the street, "to facilitate addressing of the new residential towers."

The report states that there are no available addresses on Blue Jays Way west of Navy Wharf Court, and the solution is to give the section a new name.

"We believe the name CityPlace Way complements the historical nature of the neighborhood, the proposed residential development and its existing high profile neighbours and national tourist attractions such as the Rogers Centre, the Scotia Bank Arena, and the CN Tower…." wrote Mika Raisanen, the director of engineering and construction services, in the report.

"We believe the proposed street name CityPlace Way meets the City’s Street Naming Policy... as it portrays a strong positive images and have a historical and community significance."

The only cost associated with this change would be the approximately $500 to install street name signage, and this funding is already included in the Transportation Services Division Operating Budget.

The issue was considered at at a Toronto and East York Community Council meeting today, but has been deffered until another meeting on March 12.