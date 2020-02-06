City
Mira Miller
Posted 36 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
coronavirus toronto

Ontario doctors are now investigating 62 possible cases of coronavirus

Doctors are now investigating 62 possible cases of coronavirus in Ontario, though there remain only three confirmed cases in the province and five in all of Canada. 

According to the Ontario government's coronavirus webpage, which is updated every day at 10:30 a.m., a total of 169 patients have been tested for the virus and so far 104 have been confirmed negative. 

In order to be fully ruled out and confirmed negative, each test must come back negative from both the provincial lab in Ontario as well as the federal microbiology lab in Winnipeg.

Association Ontario Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe said this morning that the virus is not airborne and is instead spread through droplets. 

She also said the virus cannot be transmitted asymptomatically, but the person could only have very mild symptoms. 

Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams said the province is looking into the scope of the coronavirus in Hubei province outside the city of Wuhan.

The three confirmed patients of the coronavirus in Ontario — a couple in their 50s and a female student from Western University — are all in stable condition and are at home recovering in isolation. 

