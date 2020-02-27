Mysterious green laser fired at air ambulance helicopter in Toronto

Passengers aboard an Ornge air ambulance flying over Toronto earlier this month were taken aback when an unidentified laser struck the helicopter.

A pilot and a paramedic were both injured as the mysterious green laser beam shone into their eyes while the aircraft was flying over the intersection of Richmond and Sherbourne Streets around 9 p.m. on February 15.

The light appeared to be emanating from either a unit or the rooftop of a downtown highrise.

The strange incident was caught on video from inside the chopper.

The ambulance was on its way from SickKids Hospital back to its base at Billy Bishop Airport, and was thankfully able to land safely without further issue.

But, the two people who sustained eye injuries had to then be taken to hospital for assessment.

A report has since been filed with local police, as well as with Transport Canada, as pointing any type of laser (even those little handheld ones) at an aircraft is an offence punishable with jail time and/or fines up to $100,000 under Canada's Aeronautics Act — something people playing around with lasers may not necessarily be aware of.

Apparently the issue is so common that in 2018 Transport Canada had to implement new measures against what it calls "laser attacks."