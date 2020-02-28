Toronto is now trying to find a home for Hydro Cat

After what proved to be a very eventful day, Toronto's #Hydrocat is safe and sound — and looking for his owners.

The now-famous kitty got himself into a world of trouble yesterday morning near the intersection of Dufferin and Bloor, where he climbed to the very top of a hydro pole (which later proved to be a Bell or Rogers pole, if the distinction matters) and couldn't get down.

The amazing crew from @TorontoHydro got him down, and our Officers Amanda and Tonya brought him to safety and warmth. Our friend is about a year old, not neutered and not chipped. He’s in good condition, but rather thin and understandably nervous. pic.twitter.com/WiHnLVtdhy — TO Animal Services (@TOAnimalService) February 28, 2020

Some good Samaritans spotted the freezing feline around 8 a.m. and proceeded to post about him on various social media platforms, also reaching out to 311, Toronto Animal Services, Toronto Fire, Toronto Hydro and even local arborists for help.

The kindhearted locals were advised to let the cat come down on his own, and tried to coax him back to solid ground, waiting around all morning until they could be sure he was okay.

The story made headlines and garnered a lot of attention, especially because of how cold, snowy and windy the weather was yesterday.

Finally, after more than three gruelling hours (and a lot of social media pressure), Toronto Hydro personnel arrived on-site and were able to safely rescue the little guy. And now, he's seeking his pet parents.

"If you're missing your adventurous cat, we've got him — he's safe, warm and eating our treats," Toronto Animal Services tweeted along with a video of the happy critter last night. "Come get Hydro Cat if he's yours."

The "understandably nervous" guy is apparently about a year old, and is "rather thin," unneutered and has no microchip — signs that he may not in fact have any owners to claim him. If that is the case, he'll be up for adoption soon, and will surely be able to find a loving home after all of his escapades.