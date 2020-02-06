City
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
strike ontario

Downtown Toronto packed with picketing teachers as schools hold province-wide strike

City
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

English public elementary schools across the province are closed today as the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) holds a province-wide strike, and many teachers have been marching outside the Ministry of Education offices on Front Street.

Over 1,000 striking teachers picketed the Ministry of Education in downtown Toronto today, holding signs with sayings such as "Elementary education needs funding not cuts," "Education cuts hurt kids," and "Standing up for quality education."

According to CityNews camerman Tony Fera, teachers walked in a loop around the Front Street offices and police said it appeared to be well-organized. 

"THOUSANDS of #ETT members at the Ministry of Education at 315 Front Street taking strike action today for the future of our shared, world-class public education system," reads a tweet from the Elementary Teachers of Ontario Twitter account. 

A total of 83,000 ETFO members are on strike today across the province, and close to one million kids are out of school. 

Mediated discussions between the union, school board associations and the Ford government — which had resumed on January 29 — broke down late Friday at which point ETFO said it would ramp up its rotating strikes. 

Today is the union's first province-wide strike, and another is planned for February 11. 

All three of the province's major teachers’ unions have been without contracts since August 31 and they've each been engaged in some form of job action

And though Ford recently said he believes most educators don't really want to strike and that union bosses are pressuring teachers into it, an overwhelming majority of teachers in all three unions voted for strike action to protest the government's cuts to education. 

Lead photo by

Elementary Teachers of Ontario

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Fare evasion cost the TTC more than $70 million last year

Downtown Toronto packed with picketing teachers as schools hold province-wide strike

Ontario doctors are now investigating 62 possible cases of coronavirus

Man apologizes for coronavirus prank on plane but says it was blown out of proportion

Toronto might rename a portion of Blue Jays Way

Toronto was just ranked the second-most romantic city in Canada

Toronto warned to brace for a messy commute on Thursday

Toronto man says coronavirus prank on plane was just to create a viral video