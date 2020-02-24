Environment Canada issues special weather statement for Toronto ahead of snow storm

The weather may be absolutely gorgeous in Toronto right now (you know, for February), but our brief, multi-day wintermission is coming to an end — and fast.

Environment Canada just issued a special weather statement for the City of Toronto warning of "significant snowfall, freezing rain or rain" as a Texas low moves into the region on Wednesday morning.

The day won't be cold, per se, with a high of 2 C and a low of just -2 C forecasted for Wednesday. It will be wet, however, and potentially messy all day and night long.

Meteorologists are calling for total snowfall amounts of up to 15 cm in Toronto by Wednesday night, though Environment Canada admits that "there is much uncertainty regarding the track of this low."

Don't let to almost spring-like weather fool you. There's a special weather statement in effect for City of #Toronto:

Significant snowfall, freezing rain or rain possible Wednesday and Wednesday night 😡 ~@TheAshleyGreco pic.twitter.com/ZDjrg9OZJ3 — CHUM 104.5 (@Chum1045) February 24, 2020

"The precipitation may begin as snow then change to rain or freezing rain or continue as snow," wrote the federal weather agency in a statement issued just before 3 p.m. on Monday.

"Any change in the track could drastically change snowfall amounts and precipitation types."

Best keep your waterproof boots in shape either way, because we won't be seeing warmer temperatures again for a while.

The weather in Toronto is expected to get progressively cooler throughout the week, according to Environment Canada's forecast, reaching lows of -11 C on both Friday and Saturday night.