Celebrity dog in remote-controlled car graces Toronto auto show

Mister Bentley, the helicopter-riding bulldog of Instagram fame, has touched down in Toronto — and he's having himself a good ol' time.

The Vancouver-based canine influencer is currently on hand (paw?) at the 2020 Canadian International Auto Show, checking out luxury vehicles such as the buzzworthy $16 million Bugatti in his own tiny, remote-controlled Bentley.

It's nothing if not the cutest thing you'll ever see at an auto show.

Mister Bentley, who counts Hillary Swank, Noah Centineo, Cole Sprouse and other Riverdale stars among his personal friends, will be at the auto show in Toronto all weekend long representing the Trillium Auto Dealer Association (TADA.)

"Come visit the TADA booth at the [auto show] this weekend & say hi to our cutest guest [Mister Bentley]," wrote TADA on Instagram of their celebrity guest.

"He will be giving fist bumps, eating cucumbers and driving around the show in his remote controlled Bentley."

#TBT to #CIAS2019 - when Mister Bentley @MBentley_theDog paid us a visit and took in the sights!



And we're excited that he'll be returning to #CIAS2020 #TransformativeTimes this weekend! pic.twitter.com/PHcGLb2hzU — Canadian AutoShow (@autoshowcanada) February 20, 2020

You can catch Mister Bentley on the 800 level of the South Building inside the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, fittingly near the Grand Touring Automobiles booth.

He'll be "driving" the remote-controlled mini-Bentley on Friday and Saturday from noon until 2 p.m and again from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The famous Canadian dog will also be at the show on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

With more than 362,000 Instagram followers, his own beer, a bumpin' career as a helicopter co-pilot and his model-good looks, we may be seeing him in a mini Bugatti La Voiture Noire before long.