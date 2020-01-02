City
weird cloud toronto

A weird and massive cloud swept over Toronto this morning

A huge, blanket-like cloud swept over the city of Toronto earlier this morning, and residents were awestruck and amazed. 

Photos of the cloud — which looks like something out of a sci-fi movie — are circulating on social media, prompting many to comment on its strange appearance. 

One Reddit user also posted a photo of the cloud on the platform earlier today alongside the caption "weird cloud over the city right now."

weird cloud over the city right now from r/toronto

The post has garnered several comments, with many noting its eery similarities to everything from movie effects to magical objects from fairy tales.

"That’s totally the cloud cover that occurs when the alien ships emerge in Independence Day," one Reddit user wrote

"Sorry Toronto. That's my depression cloud," another said. 

Meanwhile, some are taking it as a sign that maybe today just isn't the day to get out of bed. 

Either way, the strange cloud was definitely a sight to see if you were one of the lucky Toronto residents to catch a glimpse of it before it dispersed throughout the sky. 

