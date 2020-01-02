A weird and massive cloud swept over Toronto this morning

A huge, blanket-like cloud swept over the city of Toronto earlier this morning, and residents were awestruck and amazed.

Photos of the cloud — which looks like something out of a sci-fi movie — are circulating on social media, prompting many to comment on its strange appearance.

The weirdest cloud is sweeping over Toronto right now. It’s like a blanket slowly tucking the city into bed. pic.twitter.com/fjQjJxgdhv — Andrew Hunt (@Mr_AndrewHunt) January 2, 2020

One Reddit user also posted a photo of the cloud on the platform earlier today alongside the caption "weird cloud over the city right now."

The post has garnered several comments, with many noting its eery similarities to everything from movie effects to magical objects from fairy tales.

"That’s totally the cloud cover that occurs when the alien ships emerge in Independence Day," one Reddit user wrote.

"Sorry Toronto. That's my depression cloud," another said.

Meanwhile, some are taking it as a sign that maybe today just isn't the day to get out of bed.

A cloud front is moving over Toronto and it looks like really bad CGI. Maybe I should go back to bed. — Nile Séguin (@nileseguin) January 2, 2020

Either way, the strange cloud was definitely a sight to see if you were one of the lucky Toronto residents to catch a glimpse of it before it dispersed throughout the sky.