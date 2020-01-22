City
ttc subway

TTC subway service resumes but commuters are still in transit hell

The TTC has finally managed to get subway trains running along Line 2 between Jane and Ossington Stations again after more than four hours of complete, shutdown-induced commuter chaos.

Unfortunately for passengers — many of whom are now so very late for work — things aren't exactly moving along.

TTC officials announced at 10:16 a.m. on Wednesday that the Bloor-Danforth service suspension, which went into effect just after 6 a.m. this morning, had been lifted.

Caused by what TTC spokesperson Stuart Green called "a partial derailment of one of the middle cars of a train that was leaving Keele Yard," the stoppage affected all trains moving in both directions between Jane and Ossington Stations during rush hour.

The transit agency had sent out some 100 shuttle buses to assist with transporting passengers, but thousands of people were unable to secure space aboard any of them (and unwilling to wait two hours in line for what should have been a quick ride to the office.)

Regular service has resumed along Line 2, but commuters are still facing long wait times for both subways and buses amidst the backflow.

"Service on Line 2 has resumed," wrote Green on Twitter shortly after the suspension was lifted.

"This was a bad morning for our customers traveling into and out of the west end and for that we apologize," Green continued.

"Thankfully, subway derailments, even partial ones, are rare, but we commit to finding the root cause to avoid a repeat."

Mike Heavens

