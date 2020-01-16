TTC subway stations to shut down in Toronto this weekend

TTC riders can expect another weekend with a major subway closure.

This time around, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and St. Clair stations on January 18 and 19 to accommodate Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction. The TTC will use this opportunity to perform maintenance work as well.

As always, shuttle buses will operate between the stations during the closures. Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning.

The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on January 25 and 26 to accommodate continued Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction.

It's also important to note that next week will see nightly early closures. Subway service on Line 1 between Spadina and St. Andrew stations will end at 11 p.m. nightly from January 20 to 23 for subway corridor maintenance.

Regularly scheduled service will resume each following morning.