City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
TTC Subway Closure

Subways stations are shutting down again in Toronto this weekend

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It may be a new year but transit riders can expect the same old subway closures. This weekend there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and St. Clair stations on  January 11 and 12 for maintenance.

As always, shuttle buses will operate between the stations during the closures. Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning.

The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and St. Clair stations on January 18 and 19 to accommodate Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction.

Lead photo by

wyliepoon

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

New special weather statement warns of heavy rain and wind in Toronto this weekend

Toronto neighbourhood has had enough of the construction on the Gardiner Expressway

Elderly man abused at Toronto care facility with swastika

Subways stations are shutting down again in Toronto this weekend

The 27 most beautiful places in Toronto during the winter

Toronto is renaming a street after a flower

The red and white Ontario health cards are officially being canceled

Toronto is staging a nearly week-long tribute to victims of the Iran plane crash