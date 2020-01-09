Subways stations are shutting down again in Toronto this weekend

It may be a new year but transit riders can expect the same old subway closures. This weekend there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and St. Clair stations on January 11 and 12 for maintenance.

LINE 1 WEEKEND CLOSURE ALERT

Stations: Sheppard-Yonge to St. Clair

Dates: January 11-12



This weekend there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard and St. Clair stations. Shuttle buses will be running. pic.twitter.com/9YrndI1ogm — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) January 9, 2020

As always, shuttle buses will operate between the stations during the closures. Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning.

The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and St. Clair stations on January 18 and 19 to accommodate Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction.