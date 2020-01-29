There's a major TTC subway closure in Toronto this weekend

Another weekend, another TTC subway closure. This time around, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Finch and Eglinton stations on February 1 and 2 to accommodate Automatic Train Control signaling system installation.

As always, shuttle buses will operate between the stations during the closures. Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning.

The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St Clair stations on February 8 and 9 to accommodate Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction.

It's also important to note that next week will see nightly early closures. Subway service on Line 2 between Keele and Ossington stations will end at 11 p.m. from February 3 to 6 for subway corridor maintenance.

Regularly scheduled service will resume each following morning.