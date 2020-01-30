City
The TTC is rolling out new signage at bus and streetcar stops in Toronto

The TTC is testing out a new pilot project to help provide transit information to visually impaired riders.

The new signage indicates in tactile numbers and braille the route numbers and directions serviced at any given stop, as well as the stop number so that commuters can verify that they're at the right stop.

This is especially helpful at locations with multiple stops and signposts within a small area.

The placards are installed on 20 existing infoposts at 10 intersections (going both directions) around the city: Bathurst and Niagara, Bathurst and King, Bathurst and Fleet, Queen and Shaw, Pape and Torrens, Lake Shore and Royal York, Lake Shore and Miles Road, Lake Shore and Norris Crescent, Freshmeadow and Don Mills, and Highland Creek Overpass and Kingston Road.

Throughout the trial, the TTC will be seeking feedback to determine if the signs should be made permanent, changed and/or expanded to other locations.

Fareen Karim

