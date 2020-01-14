City
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto homeless

Residents stage die-in at Toronto mayor’s office to protest homeless deaths

The 1000th name was added to an unofficial memorial for homeless residents of Toronto today, prompting activists to confront Mayor John Tory about what they consider to be a crisis in the city.

Following a ceremony at the Church of the Holy Trinity to commemmorate the lives lost, demonstrators staged a "die-in" at City Hall this afternoon, situating themselves in various positions on the floor of Tory's office to protest the city's inaction in the face of a growing number of homeless deaths.

One thousand body cutouts were also scattered while the group read out the names of those who have died unsheltered on Toronto's streets and demanded that the mayor declare the state of homelessness in the city as an emergency.

Some present noted that a number of the names on the list were sadly listed as John or Jane Does, having died unidentified.

The demonstrators are part of a group that has launched a formal petition for the cause. It has garnered more than 25,000 signatures since its inception two months ago.

It is estimated that there are currently more than 9,200 experiencing homelessness in Toronto — a number driven by a lack of affordable housing, the economy and a number of systemic barriers, among other things.

Waiting lists for social housing have grown to hover around 100,000 names long, while Toronto Public Health cites that more than 100 homeless die per year. Most of the city's 64 shelters — which offer a total of 6,900 beds — are filled near or to capacity each night, and  respite centres and warming centres often aren't equipped to handle the overflow.

As the cost of living continues to skyrocket and the city approaches a frigid February, activists are more concerned than ever about Toronto taking action to help those living on its streets.

Aaron Pettman

