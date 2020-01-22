Toronto reporter harassed on camera while talking about sexual assault

CityNews reporter Ginella Massa was just doing her job when she was rudely interrupted by a sexually explicit comment from a man walking by.

Massa was doing a live hit in Dundas Square yesterday, and she just happened to be telling the story of a York University professor who is being accused of sexually assaulting a young girl on the TTC when a man walking by yelled "Suck my d*ck" in her direction.

Massa remained professional and kept her composure during the segment, but the irony of the situation is almost too much to bear.

She was trying to tell an important story about sexual assault and she was sexually harassed in the process — because of course.

Massa quickly took to Twitter yesterday evening to express her frustration, and an outpouring of support ensued.

"So I’m doing a story about multiple sexual assaults on the TTC and this individual deems it necessary to yell 'Suck my ****' during my live hit. How appropriate," she wrote online along with the clip of the incident.

So I’m doing a story about multiple sexual assaults on the TTC and this individual deems it necessary to yell “Suck my ****” during my live hit. How appropriate 😒 pic.twitter.com/iWMUBxfDFr — Ginella Massa (@Ginella_M) January 21, 2020

Twitter users immediately began sharing their support for Massa, both by condemning the man's actions and praising her for her composure.

"I'm sorry that happened Ginella, that's not okay," wrote sexual violence support worker and educator Farrah Khan.

"This kind of misogynic harassment should never happen or be normalized as just the price women who are journalists have to pay for working."

Canadian television host Ben Mulroney also expressed his support.

"I’m sorry you had to deal with that," he wrote. "Well done keeping your composure and finishing your report. That guy is going to be in a world of regret once twitter does it’s thing."

Many Twitter users immediately began asking others to help identify the man, saying people like this need to know there are repercussions for their actions.

So sorry that you had to deal with this and commend your professionalism. Internet - do your thing and find this guy. — Carol Strachan (@goodlifein12) January 22, 2020

Some are even saying he should lose his job.

You're a real pro for keeping your composure firstly. This is something that you should never have to worry about. Was this race driven, or.. Either way it's disgusting and I really hope he looses his job and so forth because of that filthy comment. #noexcuses — Michelle Manchester (@MichelleManche9) January 22, 2020

Or experience legal ramifications.

So sorry you had to experience that. Oh the irony of what you were reporting and the impact of a post going viral. I hope they catch this disgusting human and charge him. — (((Julian Back))) (@Sulu1980) January 22, 2020

And many are saying that while Massa did a wonderful job of not batting an eye during her live hit, no woman should have to be so tolerant of such a vile comment.

"Your composure is incredible," one Twitter user wrote. "I would have not been able to carry on as you did. You shouldn’t have to endure that. I hope his mother is proud."