City
Mira Miller
Posted 13 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
union station plant tunnel

Toronto just got an indoor tunnel made out of plants

City
Mira Miller
Posted 13 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Today may be commonly referred to as Blue Monday — the supposed saddest day of the year — but Toronto just got a brand new plant tunnel to help lift you out of that pesky seasonal depression. 

Plant Positivity's Winter Garden is a 30-foot pop-up tunnel covered in plants and located in Union Station’s west wing. 

The tunnel, which went up today, is adorned with countless lush, live green plants that are sure to bring you out of your dreary winter slump. 

union station plant tunnel

The plants are certainly beautiful to look at and make for a perfect Instagram photo background, but it turns out they really do help counter the effects of the depressing winter weather.

"Plants restore the balance between humanity and the planet," reads a plaque at the beginning of the tunnel.

"Plants increase humidity indoors through a process called transpiration, which has been proven to decrease the incidence of dry skin, colds, sore throats and dry cough, according to a Bayer Advanced study at the Agricultural University of Norway," the plaque continues.

"No matter where you live, plants have the power to rejuvinate."

union station plant tunnelThe installation was created by Parkdale's Crown Flora Studio.

When walking through the tunnel, you'll likely smell the refreshing scents given off by the plants. There's also an audio track playing bird noises to complete the experience. 

Plant Positivity's Winter Garden will be open to the public from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. until January 24.  

Photos by

Olivia Levesque

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Parents are giving money from the Ontario teachers' strike subsidy back to schools

Toronto could soon be getting an 81 km-long trail that weaves throughout the city

Toronto just got an indoor tunnel made out of plants

Toronto drivers really couldn't handle this weekend's nasty snowstorm

Toronto won't stop complaining about the lack of snow removal in the city

York University professor accused of groping passed out girl on the TTC

This is what the TTC subway map will look like in 2021

Ontario wants to bring back the annual spring black bear hunt and people are mad