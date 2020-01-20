Toronto just got an indoor tunnel made out of plants

Today may be commonly referred to as Blue Monday — the supposed saddest day of the year — but Toronto just got a brand new plant tunnel to help lift you out of that pesky seasonal depression.

Plant Positivity's Winter Garden is a 30-foot pop-up tunnel covered in plants and located in Union Station’s west wing.

The tunnel, which went up today, is adorned with countless lush, live green plants that are sure to bring you out of your dreary winter slump.

The plants are certainly beautiful to look at and make for a perfect Instagram photo background, but it turns out they really do help counter the effects of the depressing winter weather.

"Plants restore the balance between humanity and the planet," reads a plaque at the beginning of the tunnel.

"Plants increase humidity indoors through a process called transpiration, which has been proven to decrease the incidence of dry skin, colds, sore throats and dry cough, according to a Bayer Advanced study at the Agricultural University of Norway," the plaque continues.

"No matter where you live, plants have the power to rejuvinate."

The installation was created by Parkdale's Crown Flora Studio.

When walking through the tunnel, you'll likely smell the refreshing scents given off by the plants. There's also an audio track playing bird noises to complete the experience.

Plant Positivity's Winter Garden will be open to the public from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. until January 24.