City
Mira Miller
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
rosedale valley

Toronto cleared the Rosedale Valley homeless encampments and people are furious

City
Mira Miller
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The city of Toronto dismantled several makeshift homeless encampments in Rosedale Valley early this morning despite criticism and outrage from advocates. 

The city announced intentions to sweep the encampments last month, citing safety concerns and giving 15 days warning to those living in tents and other structures under the bridge. 

Outreach workers were also sent to the area to try and build relationships and provide access to alternate services and accomodations for those being displaced by the dismantleing of the encampments. 

Still, advocates have said the city's limited and overcrowded shelter system provides little-to-no options for those experiencing homelessness. 

In an open letter to Toronto Mayor John Tory issued last week, members of the Shelter and Housing Justice Network (SHJN) urged the city to reconsider their decision.

"There is no justification for these sweeps in the midst of a deadly shortage of shelter space in the city. People are camped outside in the bitter cold because the housing crisis rages on unchecked and the City’s shelter system is overwhelmed," wrote homelessness advocates Rafi Aaron, Yogi Acharya, Cat Chhina, Greg Cook, Cathy Crowe and Bob Rose. 

"Forcibly dismantling homeless encampments — be they under the Gardiner or in the Rosedale valley — is nothing more than an attempt to make homelessness invisible rather than addressing the problem. In the absence of adequate shelter or housing, the encampments just rise up once again."

According to the city's latest statistics, on the night of January 6, Toronto's shelter system was at 94 per cent capacity. 

Despite advocates' efforts, Tory stood by his decision and defended them Monday. 

"It is not safe and it is not appropriate to have people living in encampments, so we go about dismantling those in a very orderly fashion," he told reporters.

"The decisions are made by professional public servants and there is a lot of notice given."

As of this weekend there were about 15 people living under the bridges in the valley, according to city spokesperson Brad Ross. Only one person remained there by Monday evening and as of Tuesday morning, there were no longer any people camping out under the bridge in Rosedale Valley.

"You must... focus City resources on adding sufficient shelter spaces and building publicly owned rent-geared-to-income housing," the SHJN's open letter states. 

"That’s the only way to make sure no one has to resort to sleeping under bridges and in the ravines of this wealthy city."

Lead photo by

Aaron Pettman

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Hundreds gather in front of Toronto banks to protest pipeline

Toronto was just ranked one of the best cities in the world

Toronto predicted to be hit with messy winter storm this weekend

Toronto is officially the worst city in Canada for bed bugs

Toronto cleared the Rosedale Valley homeless encampments and people are furious

A Yonge Street express subway has now been proposed for Toronto

Teen caught driving almost as fast as a plane on Highway 400

Toronto woman's nose bitten off during vicious fight with boyfriend