Surreal highway video shows truck pushing car sideways down the 401

Toronto has had many a strange occurrence on its roads and highways over the years, but a new video posted online shows a particularly bizzare situation.

The video, originally posted to Instagram by user Cory Wells, shows what appears to be a salt truck pushing a regular car sideways down Highway 401 near Bayview Ave.

The truck can be seen pushing the car across several lanes before smashing it into the guardrail, causing the rear bumper to fall off.

Insane video shows truck pushing a car sideways down Highway 401 - 📹 Cory Wells https://t.co/nGYHxFpHal #Toronto #Hwy401 pic.twitter.com/pvRJMd4xJJ — blogTO (@blogTO) January 14, 2020

Additional videos posted to Wells' story appear to show another truck attempting to approach and hit the car within the shoulder.

Footage then shows several vehicles pulling over and passengers exiting their cars and trucks, presumably to see what's going on and provide help.

The video does not show what happened in the left lanes before the truck began pushing the car, which could have caused the odd collision to occur.

Wells posted the video to his Instagram story early this morning around 9 a.m., though the exact time of the incident is currently unkown.

Police officer Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told the Toronto Sun he hadn’t yet seen the video as of earlier today but that he planned to watch it and look into it as soon as possible.