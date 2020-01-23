City
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
toronto map

Someone drew a map of what Toronto looks like as the centre of the universe

A new (old) hand-drawn map has begun recirculating on social media, and it proves that Toronto really does see itself as the centre of the universe. 

The map, most-recently shared online by Twitter user Jeffrey Luscombe, shows a hilariously wrong representation of North America — or at least the parts of it a Toronto resident deems worthy of being on the map at all. 

Parts of the continent are missing entirely, countries and cities are wrongfully placed side by side, and some of Canada is literally labelled as "Nothing" and "Empty."

The map also shows Chicago bordering on Mexico, Muskoka right next to Vaughan Mills outlet mall, an entire area labelled "The French," and so many more innacuracies.  

But hey, at least Toronto's smack dab in the middle.

The map was originally posted to Reddit about six years ago, and Luscomb said it appeared in his Facebook memories from four years ago and he just decided to repost it. 

The Torontonian map of the known world from r/canada

Comments on the original post prove that this is, in fact, how many Torontonians see the world. 

"... looks about right to me," one Reddit user wrote. 

"even as an oakvillian, i can confirm this is really all you need to know," another commented.

And on Luscombe's more recent post, the consensus seems to remain that this is truly the way the world looks to someone from Toronto. 

Even residents from outside Toronto agree. 

And though not everyone is pleased with the idea that Toronto only starts south of Bloor Street, others think this hilariously wrong detail is pretty much right.

"Centre of the Universe," one Twitter user wrote.

Yup, pretty much.

Lead photo by

u/atomicbolt

