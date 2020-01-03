Police called over two men fighting with hockey sticks in Toronto

Two men have been taken to hospital and one of them is under arrest after a fight involving hockey sticks in the Toronto suburb of Thornhill.

York Regional Police reported on Twitter around 8 a.m. on Friday morning that officers were en route to a residence near Crosby Avenue and Newkirk Drive "for a report of two people fighting with hockey sticks."

Just after 8:45 a.m., police released an update to say that two men had been injured during the altercation.

"FIGHT UPDATE," reads the second YRP tweet. "Two men are on their way to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the fight with hockey sticks involved. One of them are under arrest."

Police have yet to say what sparked the fight, or to comment on the nature of the charges facing the man who was put under arrest — though assault with a weapon (hockey stick) seems likely.

Locals are getting a kick out of the all-too-Canadian police report, either way, and are coming up with suspected "offences" of their own in the comments of YRP's Twitter account.

"Stick fight? That's gotta be at least a 10-game suspension, right?" joked one Twitter user.

"Unsportsmanlike conduct," suggested another.

"Two minutes each for high sticking. Five minute major if there was any blood," ventured another still. "Would be a true reflection of the Canadian judicial system and its propensity toward leniency when sentencing offenders."

Many are likening York Regional Police to hockey refs in light of the tweet, noting that they're glad IIHF referees weren't on scene as the fighters "might get kicked out" of the GTA.

UPDATE LIVE: YRP on scene, in full tactical gear pic.twitter.com/LrvPTeZP7q — Matthew Rabinowitz (@mattrabinowitz) January 3, 2020

The original York Regional Police update has in fact attracted more than 100 comments in just a few hours, many of them GIFs from hockey games or films about hockey.

For the most part, people actually seem proud of the disturbance in Thornhill.

"That's the most Canadian thing I've heard all day," wrote one Twitter user.

"If the officers stop at Tim's on the way to the call and also call in a Mountie, it would be even better," wrote another. "Haha!"