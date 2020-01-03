Some Iranians in Toronto celebrate military commander Qassem Soleimani's death

A small group of Iranians in Toronto gathered at Mel Lastman Square this afternoon to celebrate today's biggest piece of international news: the U.S.'s attack on and consequent killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

Participants at the demonstration in the city's north end told Global News that Soleimani was "one of the most notorious authorities in Iran" and that his death was "good news" for the Iranian community in Canada and abroad.

Signs and flags were waved as the group called for change to Iran's political regime.

Soleimani was one of the country's most prominent and famous military figures, and was killed in a drone attack at Baghdad airport, Iraq this morning along with six others. He was responsible for Iran's Revolutionary Guard's Quds Force, an elite division focused on spreading the Islamic Revolution outside of Iran.

He has been rumoured dead many times over the years, and is responsible for numerous attacks on Israeli and Jewish targets.

As a result of the news, #TrumpsWar and #wwIII have been trending across social media, with many fearing the forthcoming consequences of the move — which U.S. President Donald Trump apparently made without consulting with or even notifying Congress.

The “dozen” people celebrating an assassination of a foreign leader, which is an act of War should not be used as a measuring stick for how the average person views this here in Canada. War is a racket, and the suckers who are falling for the propaganda need to wake up. — DerekJ (@derekjo57629593) January 3, 2020

Iran has since publicly stated plans to exact "severe revenge" on America, and the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad has issued a statement telling Americans in Iraq to leave as soon as possible due to now-escalated tensions.

The Iranian Foreign Minister has called Trump's decision dangerous and foolish, as well as "an act of international terrorism," The Guardian reports.

Thousands of additional American troops have been deployed to the Middle East, expecting military retaliation from the Quds, who have said there will be American deaths.

Here is my statement regarding the situation in Iraq. pic.twitter.com/nmUUf4qv9g — François-Philippe Champagne (FPC) 🇨🇦 (@FP_Champagne) January 3, 2020

Dollar values and global markets have also already been affected — primarily the oil industry, which experts fear the worst for.

Like at the time of Trump's election, many Americans are also joking about fleeing to Canada.

"Canadian" Defense minister thinks Baghdad is in Iran it looks like. Hold our beer Canada. We got this from here. https://t.co/TWdTnjF5NR — Seven (@Texas4Trump2020) January 3, 2020

But all of that will be the least of our worries if World War III is really on our hands. Canadian politicians are, of course, encouraging de-escalation on both sides.