Someone is placing wax figures of Harry and Meghan around Toronto

An Instagram account called Royals take the 6 has surfaced, and it seems like a pair of Harry and Meghan look-alikes are popping up in places around the city.

It's actually kind of creepy.

The first post on the account is in front of the CN tower.

"We made it to Canada! Our first stop was the iconic CNTower. These views have us feeling like a couple of true canucks. Although, it is a bit colder on this side of the pond. Stay tuned to see where we head next," the caption on the photo reads.

The figures look like Harry and Meghan, but instead have eyes that will pierce your soul. They are also decked out in stereotypical Canadian garb, complete with knit sweaters and plaid.

The pair visited Steam Whistle Brewery yesterday, and appear to have plans to make other visits around the city.

blogTO reached out to Instagram page for comment but could not confirm what the figure are made of or where they came from.

"Maybe we do seem a bit more stiff than usual...Moving across the pond has not exactly been the most relaxing transition," they said in a message to blogTO.

The whole Harry and Meghan saga has thrown a lot of curveballs but this one seems to be the most unexpected.