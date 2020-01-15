City
Olivia Levesque
Posted 3 hours ago
ttc subway fire

Fire on TTC tracks temporarily shuts down subway line

A fire investigation shut down service on the TTC's busy Line 1 subway between Sheppard-Yonge and Finch stations temporarily this afternoon.

Someone captured a video of small flame on the tracks at Finch Station, just before a train rolled in.

Smoke could be seen billowing out of the subway tunnel while TTC users waited on the platform.

Shuttle buses were sent to the station, but the issue was resovled after about 30 minutes. 

