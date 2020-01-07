Crime Stoppers is no longer offering rewards in Toronto

Toronto Crime Stoppers (TCS) announced this week that they'll no longer be offering reward money to individuals for tips on crime.

The change comes as a part of a Community Reward Program that aims to channel reward funds in a way that will benefit the city as a whole.

The program, under the new slogan "See it, Say it, Stop it," will channel reward funds into communities impacted by crime and violence instead.

Some of the initiatives the funds will be used for include building new playgrounds and new spaces as well as after school programs.

Congrats @1800222TIPS for new brand & initiative to 'pay' rewards to communities rather than tipsters!



*𝗜𝗠𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗔𝗡𝗧* All @BoloProgram rewards managed by Toronto CS are still valid & will be paid directly to tipster@TorontoPolice @DeputyPeterYuen @JohnTory @SeanSportun pic.twitter.com/0Ld7fZOxKc — Bolo Program (@BoloProgram) January 6, 2020

The changes were announced on Monday at Toronto Police headquarters during an event to mark International Crime Stoppers Month.

Helping launch #CrimeStoppersMonth and the introduction of Crime Stoppers’ new program re-brand strategy. For 36 years Crime Stoppers has played a very important role in our city as we strive to make our city safer. pic.twitter.com/fhHnC7wCXu — John Tory (@JohnTory) January 6, 2020

"We analyzed our reward payouts over the last number of years and what we found was that only 17 per cent of those who submitted successful tips actually came forward to collect their cash reward," said Sean Sportun, the Chair of the TCS Board in a Toronto Police Services News statement.

Sportun also noted that 50 per cent of people calling in with tips were opting out of receiving a reward.

"Our program has an incredible history, but as we move into the future, we have created an opportunity to appeal to an individual’s desire to serve the greater good," said Sean Sportun, Chair of Toronto Crime Stoppers.

Since the Toronto Crime Stoppers program launched in 1984, it has taken almost 166,000 tips. In 2019, 85 people were arrested and 320 charges were laid, helping the Toronto Police Service solve cases of gun violence, robbery, and sexual assault.