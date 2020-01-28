City
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
video beauty salon fire

Someone lit a Toronto beauty salon on fire and burned their eyebrows in the process

York Regional Police are looking for a suspect who torched a beauty salon near Bathurst and Rutherford earlier this month. 

In attempt to find the person who committed this crime, investigators with the #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau have released video surveillance footage obtained following the arson. 

The video, posted to YouTube as well as the York Regional Police Twitter account, shows a suspect pouring gas onto the side of the building before lighting it on fire. 

And though it's difficult to tell for sure, it appears as if the suspect accidentally lit his or her own eyebrows and hoodie on fire in the process. 

The suspect then immediately fled the scene in a red, mid-sized vehicle with one headlight out. A second suspect is believed to have been driving. 

At the time of the incident, on January 3, Vaughan Fire and Rescue Services attended and put out the fire, according to a news release.

"The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshall was also notified and the fire was determined to have been intentionally set," the release states. 

All we know of the first suspect is that they were wearing dark clothing and carrying a gas can, and police are appealing to the community for assistance in identifying the suspects.

Lead photo by

York Regional Police

