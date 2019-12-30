City
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
flight status toronto

Winter weather causing flight delays and cancellations at Pearson Airport

City
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Those of you hoping to escape the cold, wet winter weather by jet-setting out of Ontario might have some trouble today. 

Unfortunately, due to the Ontario ice storm and some brutal freezing rain and wind, Pearson International Airport is warning travellers of multiple flight delays and cancellations. 

A handful of flights to the U.S. as well as other Canadian provinces are facing delays of up to an hour, while some have even been cancelled altogether. 

That's right. Several flights, most of which are headed for Ottawa or Montreal — two cities experiencing storms of their own — have been cancelled. 

The later your flight is set to leave, the more likely it is that it's still on time — though almost all flights destined for Montreal for the rest of the day have already been cancelled. 

Be sure to check Pearson's Departures page to stay up to date with all the delays and cancellations of the day. 

And sadly, departure issues at other airports are also causing arrivals to be delayed at Pearson.

In other words, if you're flying today, prepare to be inconvenienced. 

Lead photo by

Val K

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Viral video shows woman hurling racial slurs in Niagara parking lot

A brutal ice storm is wreaking havoc across Ontario

Toronto says goodbye to the last old TTC streetcars

Winter weather causing flight delays and cancellations at Pearson Airport

Map shows how many parking lots Toronto has lost over the last 40 years

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello spotted making out at Toronto restaurant

10 of the most outrageous installations in Toronto over the last decade

10 things Toronto lost in the last decade we'll miss the most