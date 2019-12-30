Winter weather causing flight delays and cancellations at Pearson Airport

Those of you hoping to escape the cold, wet winter weather by jet-setting out of Ontario might have some trouble today.

Unfortunately, due to the Ontario ice storm and some brutal freezing rain and wind, Pearson International Airport is warning travellers of multiple flight delays and cancellations.

A handful of flights to the U.S. as well as other Canadian provinces are facing delays of up to an hour, while some have even been cancelled altogether.

That's right. Several flights, most of which are headed for Ottawa or Montreal — two cities experiencing storms of their own — have been cancelled.

Toronto Pearson Int'l (YYZ) is experiencing arrival delays for airborne aircraft. The average delay is 29 minutes. This may affect your tracked flight ROU1807 (https://t.co/EhszTJQfnf). https://t.co/G5VMJF9DBT #flightaware — Justin Vavra (@justinvavra12) December 30, 2019

The later your flight is set to leave, the more likely it is that it's still on time — though almost all flights destined for Montreal for the rest of the day have already been cancelled.

Be sure to check Pearson's Departures page to stay up to date with all the delays and cancellations of the day.

And sadly, departure issues at other airports are also causing arrivals to be delayed at Pearson.

In other words, if you're flying today, prepare to be inconvenienced.