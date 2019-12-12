City
The weather is going to be stupid messy in Toronto next week

Brace yourselves, people of Toronto, for what meteorologists are calling a "seesaw of stormy weather" next week.

Rain, snow, wind, ice, even a splash of sunshine — we're about to experience it all within just a few days, if the forecast is right, beginning right away.

The cold weather we've been experiencing today (and whiteout conditions, in some parts of the province) should subside overnight, making way for a milder Friday with temperatures well above seasonal.

Environment Canada is calling for a pleasant high of 4 C and a mix of sun and clouds in the sky tomorrow. Enjoy it while you can.

Saturday should be sad and soggy as a storm system moves into Southern Ontario.

toronto weatherThe five-day forecast for Toronto indicates a little bit of this, a little bit of that, and a whole lot of hassle figuring out what to wear each morning. Image via Environment Canada.

"A moisture-laden system tracking along the east coast of the U.S. will bring widespread rain showers to southern Ontario on Saturday," says Weather Network Meteorologist Dr. Doug Gillham.

"However, the rain could mix with some ice and wet snow across the higher terrain to the northwest of the GTA including the Orangeville and Fergus area."

Gillham notes that, depending on how the system tracks, Toronto could see around 5 cm of snow, or simply a cold, nasty rain.

With the storm's departure, a cool blast of arctic air will see temperatures fall quickly on Sunday, with an expected "feels like" temperature of -5 C.

Another  "large and moisture-laden" storm system is set to threaten the region on Monday night, potentially bringing "a significant snow or a messy mix of snow, ice and rain late Monday night and into Tuesday," according to Gillham.

Waterproof layers are advised.

Lead photo by

Vic Gedris

