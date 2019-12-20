City
401 shooting

Triple shooting on Hwy 401 in Toronto causes rush hour traffic jam

Three people have been taken to hospital with gunshot wounds following an early morning shooting on Highway 401 just east of downtown Toronto.

Ontario Provincial Police say that one male victim suffered serious injuries, and that an additional male and female sustained minor injuries when "a person or persons opened fire on them from another moving vehicle" near Whites Road around 3 a.m.

The first male victim is believed to have been shot in the chest and is currently listed in critical condition.

The westbound 401 collector lanes at Whites Road near Pickering have been closed since 4 a.m. as part of a police investigation.

As of 9:30 a.m., OPP say a reopening time is still "unknown."

Commuters heading into the downtown core today from Pickering or beyond should leave themselves plenty of extra time to account for related delays.

Police have yet to release any information regarding suspects, but did tell 680 News that a fourth person was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting. 

That person, a female who was not harmed, is believed to have fled the scene on foot.

Photos from the scene show a dark-coloured sedan with bullet holes in the driver's side window.

News of yet another shooting in the GTA, less than a week before Christmas, is spreading fast on Twitter as many Torontonians share their disappointment and disbelief.

"Shooting up the 401 right before Christmas? Lol, won't even make the news. This happens daily now. Merry Christmas, John Tory," wrote one person. "Toronto isn't safe and now that's bleeding into the rest of the country."

"Triple shooting on 401 in Pickering... What is this city coming to?" wrote another. "I fear for the good youth of the future. #gladimold"

Commuters are similarly growing frustrated by slow eastbound traffic on the 401, especially upon learning that their delays are being attributed to violent crime.

"Wow here I am thinking it's another accident that is mashing up my commute, apparently there was a shooting at Whites Road and the 401...," tweeted one person stuck in traffic.

"My day's already a write off," wrote another. "Thanks for shooting up the 401 guys."

