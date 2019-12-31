Toronto Zoo animals share New Year's resolutions in adorable photo series

It's the final day of the year which means most of you are gearing up to declare the New Year's resolutions you'll promptly give up on come January 21, and it turns out the Toronto Zoo's animals are no different.

With January fast approaching, the zoo is sharing some of the animals' resolutions for the New Year and they're ridiculously adorable.

“Slooooowww down this year! 2019 went by far too fast.” #AnimalNewYearsResolutions pic.twitter.com/335UyAJnAI — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) December 31, 2019

In addition to being cute, they're also incredibly relatable.

Although the zoo's social media manager is probably behind the creative resolutions, I prefer to believe these beautiful animals thought them up themselves and communicated them somehow.

“In 2020, I will try to stand out from the crowd, no more blending in!” #AnimalNewYearsResolutions pic.twitter.com/yLycWAzVPZ — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) December 31, 2019

There's something quite reassuring (and hilarious) about the idea that human beings aren't the only species dedicated to self-improvement.

“In 2020, I will try to stop stealing fish from my friends” - Gozi, African penguin 🐧 #AnimalNewYearsResolutions #NaughtyPenguin pic.twitter.com/6uQ7cKzOnV — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) December 31, 2019

And who doesn't love a Himalayan Tahr that also believes in self-acceptance?

“Learn that it is okay to have a bad hair day…once in a while” – Gui, Himalayan Tahr #AnimalNewYearsResolutions #CanadasNextTahrModel pic.twitter.com/fZXqHzyW0L — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) December 31, 2019

Only time will tell whether these animals are as terrible at keeping New Year's resolutions as the rest of us!