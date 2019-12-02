City
Olivia Levesque
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto commuting

Toronto is spending a lot of time commuting every day

City
Olivia Levesque
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Statistics Canada released a new infographic today, illustrating what commuting is like in Toronto, as well as Montreal and Vancouver.

According to the 2016 census data, which was released earlier this year, Toronto had the highest proportion of commuters who spend 60 minutes or more travelling to work. 

Statistics Canada

Statistics Canada released this infographic about commutes in various Canadian cities.

In Toronto, more than half of workers travelled from one suburb to another, while in Montreal most people are travelling from a suburb to the city core.

According to the data, one in four people in Toronto had a place of work located 25 km or more from the city centre.

In 2016, 64 per cent of car commuters who worked in the Toronto census metropolitan area (CMA) and took at least 60 minutes to go to work also lived somewhere in Toronto.

However, other commuters came from other areas such as Oshawa, Hamilton, and Barrie.

Toronto also had a significant number of people coming from places such as Kitchener, Cambridge, Waterloo, St. Catharines–Niagara, and Guelph. Nearly one-half of people who lived in these areas and worked in Toronto were commuters with a long commuting time, who reported an average commuting time of at least 80 minutes.

Lead photo by

Paul Flynn

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto pedestrians keep wiping out on icy roads and sidewalks

Ontario is getting rid of OHIP's out-of-country medical coverage

Toronto moves closer to accessing Pearson Airport by subway

Toronto is spending a lot of time commuting every day

10 new attractions to visit in Toronto during the holidays

Toronto's only alt weekly NOW Magazine has just been sold

More than 500 crashes reported around Toronto during messy winter storm

This is how bad the TTC commute was in Toronto this morning