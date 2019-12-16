It's going to feel close to -25 C in Toronto this week

Enjoy today's mild temperatures while you still can, Toronto, because it's about to get a whole lot colder.

"Bursts of snow and some biting cold are ahead for southern Ontario this week," notes a blog post on The Weather Network's website.

"While the region will miss out on most of the significant storms at work in eastern North America, bitter cold and north winds will set the stage for prolonged lake-effect snow, and some of the coldest temperatures we've seen so far this season."

According to The Weather Network's seven-day forecast, Tuesday will see a comfortable high of 1 C and an overnight low of -5 C.

But Wednesday will be far more frigid. Though temperatures will reach a high of -5 C with only a few flurries throughout the day, it'll drop to a freezing -15 C overnight.

And according to Weather Network meteorologist Tyler Hamilton, "wicked wind chills" will build into Wednesday, causing much of southern Ontario to feel like -10 C to -20 C during the afternoon.

"Dangerous wind chills are possible Wednesday night and early Thursday, as bitter cold and light winds make it feel close to -25 [C] around Toronto and -30 [C] for other parts of southern Ontario," the blog post adds.

So it's probably best to stay inside as much as you can this week, because Toronto is in for some seriously chilly winter weather.