Toronto rapper Bvlly gunned down on Christmas Eve and people are heartbroken

The city is currently mourning Jahquar Stewart, the Toronto rapper known as Bvlly, who was tragically shot and killed in Oshawa early on Christmas Eve.

Long Live my cuz Bullet aka Bvlly 💔😢🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/tKQt6SEpNX — BEEZY FTB (@beezyftb) December 27, 2019

Durham Regional Police were called to a home near Simcoe Street and Britannia Avenue in the Toronto-area suburb at around 3:00 a.m. on the morning of December 24 after reports of multiple gunshots.

i don’t know why but bvlly’s death hit me so different & i’ve just been feeling so lost — Meeks 🤍 (@allaboutmeekss) December 26, 2019

Bvlly was pronounced dead at the scene in what has been ruled as a homicide, which police are currently investigating.

No information on potential suspects has been released, though officers are asking for information from the public and said in a statement that no arrests have yet been made.

Holding on to the memories 🕊 BVLLY FOREVER 🖤🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/O716gXeleH — 𝕮𝖍𝖞𝕶𝖓𝖔𝖜𝖘 🌸 (@iamchyknows) December 27, 2019

Fans are taking to social media to share their devastation over the news of the up-and-coming performer's death, calling him a humble and talented guy. He was only 24 years old.

Bvlly was known for songs like Jungle, No Light Bag, and Magicians, the videos for which collectively have more than one million views on YouTube.

Toronto crazy r.i.p Bvlly wat a talented humble guy — Mankz Turner (@Monkz24) December 27, 2019

A vigil in Bvlly's honour will be held at the scene of the crime, on Oshawa's Chevron Prince Path, at 5:30 p.m. Friday evening.