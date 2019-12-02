City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
toronto sidewalk ice

Toronto pedestrians keep wiping out on icy roads and sidewalks

Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Motorists aren't alone in their need to be extra cautious outdoors right now — people on foot are just as likely to hit black ice and slide, without protective shells to cushion their bodies at that.

The ice pellets and freezing rain that turned Southern Ontario into a slippery mess yesterday are gone, for the most part, but their effects can still be felt on unsalted surfaces around the city.

They don't feel good.

Full on wipeouts have been reported throughout the city all Monday long, thanks in large part to heavy winds and slick, ice-covered surfaces.

Many are blaming the city for failing to properly clear its sidewalks — you know, like it plows the streets.

People waiting for public transit on the TTC's brand new raised streetcar platform at King and Portland Streets are learning the hard way that its surface is incredibly slippery when wet.

On Sunday, the situation was even worse...

Especially for those who were out and about when the storm hit, turning the streets into skating rinks.

With a high of 1 C expected for Toronto by Tuesday morning, temperatures should be just warm enough to melt the ice away — though we'll still be well within risk of everything freezing back up again in time for the commute.

Wear boots with treads if you plan on walking anywhere either way — or better yet, haul around a bag of road salt and kill some of the ice yourself. 

Lead photo by

Clau LD

