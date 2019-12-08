City
main sewage treatment playground

People in Toronto think this park needs a new name

A Toronto park located near Eastern Avenue and Coxwell has a pretty unfortunate name, and residents are putting their heads together to try and come up with a better one. 

What exactly is the park's name, you ask? Main Sewage Treatment Playground. 

No, it's definitely not the name that comes to mind when thinking of somewhere children love to play.

The 11.2 hectare park is also home to Ashbridges Bay Skate Park, it has a baseball diamond and houses the Tubbs & Gee Gage Rugby field.

But its name, despite including the word "playground," makes one think of a stinky sewage plant rather than a place for residents to gather and enjoy. 

And that's actually not totally uncalled for.

NOW magazine once called the spot "smelly park" as it's  part of the Ashbridges Bay Sewage Treatment Plant and you can often tell by its stench. 

On top of that, facilities in Toronto are given classifications and ratings ranging from Premium, to A, B, or C based on their upkeep and quality. 

Main Sewage Treatment Playground, unsurprisingly, has a C rating.

Still, it is a city park that's meant to be enjoyed and some Reddit users are coming up with new names for this very reason. 

And though many of the names aren't actually that much more flattering, they are way funnier. 

The discussion began when one Reddit user posted a photo of the park on Google Maps with the caption, "Leslieville Playground... time to rename?!" yesterday. 

And as they often do, Toronto residents are running with it. 

"The Doug Ford Main Sewage Treatment Playground for Kids," one user suggested. 

"Yes, lets rename it to the Samuel Opooku Playground," another wrote, referencing the now-notrious Toronto feces thrower

"All excellent, personally my fave is Everybody Poops: The Playground," someone added

But despite the wonderfully creative ideas of Reddit users, there's no indication that the city actually has any intention of renaming this poorly labelled playground. 

