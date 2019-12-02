City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
now magazine toronto

Toronto's only alt weekly NOW Magazine has just been sold

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It's the end of an era for independent print media in Toronto, and the beginning of a new era for NOW Magazine as the city's longest-running free, alternative weekly sells to a publicly-traded equity firm.

Media Central Corporation Inc., which trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange as FLYY, announced on Monday morning that it had entered into an agreement with the owners of NOW Magazine to aquire the weekly newspaper, as well as its website and any other assets related to the Toronto-born brand.

The deal is described as "an all-cash, arm's length transaction" with a purchase price of up to $2 million — $1 million of it payable up front and the rest "subject to achievement by NOW of certain agreed metrics over a 12-month period following the date of acquisition."

Once the aquisition is finalized, NOW will be Media Central's second property, the first being a "robust news, lifestyle and community cannabis platform" called CannCentral.com, which went live in September.

"NOW readers love and trust the NOW brand because they can count on the quality and authenticity of its content," said Alice Klein, who co-founded NOW with Michael Hollett in 1981, in a press release issued Monday.

"It is exciting to enter the next stage of NOW's evolution with MediaCentral, a young, ambitious and tech-savvy media company committed to maintaining and enhancing NOW's strong independent and alternative voice while realizing its potential for growth and innovation."

Media Central promised in the same press release that it "intends to preserve the legacy, integrity and magnitude of NOW's historic influence" while simultaneously "guiding it into its next evolution."

It remains to be seen what that will look like, as Media Central says it will make no immediate changes to the NOW brand.

What the company does promise to do in a cringeworthy video about monetizing the creative class, however, is "influence, absorb and exploit momentum from emerging trends" by targeting "the influencers, tastemakers and culture leaders of the world."

Take that as you will.

Lead photo by

Alexa Clark

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto pedestrians keep wiping out on icy roads and sidewalks

Ontario is getting rid of OHIP's out-of-country medical coverage

Toronto moves closer to accessing Pearson Airport by subway

Toronto is spending a lot of time commuting every day

10 new attractions to visit in Toronto during the holidays

Toronto's only alt weekly NOW Magazine has just been sold

More than 500 crashes reported around Toronto during messy winter storm

This is how bad the TTC commute was in Toronto this morning