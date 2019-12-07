Toronto is loving how its dog fountain is decked out for the holidays

People in Toronto are noticing that the city's beloved dog fountain in Berczy Park has just been adorably decorated for the holidays — and they're loving it.

The canines who live on the two-tiered water feature can now be seen sporting festive red scarves (to keep them warm, obviously), as they stand in the glow of a few light newly-installed holiday light features.

One display depicts a massive holiday-toned tower of wrapped gifts, topped with a giant dog bone with a bow around it (very on-theme).

Another is a huge archway made up of multicoloured gift boxes and bows, perfect for snapping an instagram picture under.

Both were erected on November 30 as part of this year's Cavalcade of Lights celebration.

If you haven't yet paid a visit to the fountain, which became a fixture of the St. Lawrence Market neighbourhood in summer 2017, it includes 27 super-cute dog statues posed in a circle, spitting water out of their mouths onto the fountain's centrepiece.

Located in a triangle between Front Street East, Wellington Street East and Scott Street, the piece was designed by Quebec landscape architect Claude Cormier and has been a huge hit for human and dog residents alike.

If you look closely, the fountain even has one terrified-looking cat amid the pooches, and a second hanging out on an electrical box in the park's southwest corner.

There’s something so wonderfully pure about people—young and old—snapping photos with the dog fountain @ Berczy Park. — The Corey Hotline 🏳️‍🌈 (@coreybrendan) November 20, 2019

The well-known and often-photographed park has been known in past years to show some holiday spirit and dress its puppers in scarves, as well as keep its festive lights installations up all season long.