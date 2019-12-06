A Toronto charity was just highlighted by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

A Toronto organization that helps those experiencing homelessness was just highlighted as one of 12 charities doing important work worldwide by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex themselves.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle posted about 12 charities they hope people will support this holiday season on their Instagram page earlier this week, and the only Canadian charity to make the list was St. Felix Centre in Toronto.

"With the festive holiday season upon us, it’s also a reminder to reflect on those in need — those who may feel lonely, hungry, homeless, or may be experiencing the holidays for the first time without loved ones," they wrote.



"It’s an important time of year to help those around you who may be less fortunate, or who would appreciate even the smallest act of kindness."

The post goes on to explain that, inspired by the Twelve Days of Christmas, they selected 12 organizations that care for those in need, particularly at this time of year.

"Check out the accounts we have chosen and please share those in your own communities that are making a difference," they said.

"We would love to hear about the ones that inspire you — so please tell us and add your country’s flag!"

Their decision to highlight the Toronto charity wasn't purely coincidence.

According to St. Felix Centre, Markle was an active supporter and volunteer of the organization during her time living in the city while working on Suits.

"She volunteered on a regular basis at St. Felix Centre’s kitchen as part of their Community Meals Program," said Enrique Cochegrus, manager of business development and communications for the organization.

He said she also donated food from the set of Suits and on one particular Thanksgiving, she brought in all the food and fixings to serve over 100 people.

"Thank you! Many people here have fond memories of Duchess Meghan volunteering with us — though we remember her just as 'the lovely Meghan,'" the organization wrote in response to the Instagram post.

"We're happy to see she continues supporting vulnerable people now as a member of the Royal Family. We'd love for her to visit us again one day."

Cochegrus also said thousands of people have responded to the call to visit St. Felix Centre’s Instagram and Twitter, many of them urging supporters of the royal couple to make a donation to the organization’s Lighting the Way Christmas campaign.